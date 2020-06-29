RTS announces free fares for veterans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Regional Transit Service will offer free bus rides to military veterans starting July. 15.

The program is part of ReImagine RTS Initiative and partnership with the Veteran’s Outreach Center announced last year.

It has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic but. RTS said it wanted to help veterans as soon as possible.

“We learned that the lack of transportation is a barrier to veterans reaching important destinations to services throughout the community,” RTS CEO Bill Carpenter said.

“These brave men and women volunteered to put themselves in harms way to protect our values and freedoms. Free fares is our way to remove that barrier and say thank you.”

The new date for the launch of reimagine RTS has not been set.