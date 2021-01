ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Unity Hospital held a vaccination clinic for healthcare workers Saturday morning. The clinic was also held with the Finger Lakes COVID-19 vaccine task force.

Rochester Regional Health said it has given more than 14,000 vaccinations. With phase 1B starting this Monday, RRH said it will reach out to patients, who are 75 and older, to schedule to get their vaccinations as supply allows.