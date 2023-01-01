ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was pronounced dead Sunday morning at the scene of a motor vehicle accident, according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD).

Officers say they responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Denver St. and Hazelwood Terr. at around 3:45 a.m.

Upon their arrival, officers located two vehicles. Officers say a female in her 30’s was a passenger of one of the vehicles — and RPD officers pronounced her dead at the scene.

The RPD says this is an active investigation.

