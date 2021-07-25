RPD: Two men hospitalized after overnight shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating two shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first one took place on Dove Street near Lake View Park at around 1 a.m. Officers say a 25-year-old man from Rochester was shot at least once in his upper body. AMR transported the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injury is not considered life-threatening.

The second shooting took place on Lewis Street near Scio Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. Officers say a 25-year-old man, who’s not from the city of Rochester, was shot at least once in his lower body.

“The first officers on scene immediately applied a tourniquet to stabilize the injury,” the RPD said.

AMR transported the victim to SMH where he is being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody for the shootings. Anyone with further information on the two overnight incidents are asked to call 911.

