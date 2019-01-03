UPDATE: Rochester police say missing woman has been found
Rochester NY, WROC-TV - Rochester police are searching for Carolyn Thomas, 49. She is 5 feet tall and 149 lb. No word yet on when she was last seen.
Police do not currently believe she is in danger but still ask anyone with information to call 911.
UPDATE (3 p.m.): Police say Thomas has been safely located.
JUST IN-The Rochester Police Department has located Carolyn Thomas safe and sound. We would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance.— Rochester NY Police (@RochesterNYPD) January 3, 2019
