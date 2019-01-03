UPDATE: Rochester police say missing woman has been found Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Rochester NY, WROC-TV - Rochester police are searching for Carolyn Thomas, 49. She is 5 feet tall and 149 lb. No word yet on when she was last seen.

Police do not currently believe she is in danger but still ask anyone with information to call 911.

UPDATE (3 p.m.): Police say Thomas has been safely located.