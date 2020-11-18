RPD to host virtual community update on new staff, 90 day plan and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department will host a virtual community update on Thursday, starting at 6:30 p.m.

On the docket, is Chief Herriott-Sullivan’s new command staff, her 90-day plan, as well as a crime overview update.

Residents can watch the presentation and ask questions by joining a Zoom webinar at cityofrochester.gov/virtualcommunityupdate.

A live stream is available on the City’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/CityofRochesterVideos. Those without internet access can listen in by calling toll free at (877) 853-5247 using Webinar ID: 956 0108 5503.

Past presentations can be replayed by visiting the sites listed above.

