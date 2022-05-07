ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was shot overnight Saturday on Silver Street near Dengler Street in Rochester. Officers say the teen was shot at least one time in his upper body at around 1:40 a.m.

According to the RPD, when officers located the victim, he was inside a vehicle that had also been struck by gunfire. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody.

AMR took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Police do not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.