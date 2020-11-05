RPD Survey shows strong support for reimagined policing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester has released the results of its “Policing in Rochester” survey.

Over 2,000 residents, or nearly 1% of Rochester’s population, responded to the survey. Findings showed:

The results showed strong support using independent experts (56%) and outside organizations (52%), including community groups and the Police Accountability Board, to assist City Hall in its efforts to respond to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order that requires municipalities to submit comprehensive reports to reimagine policing in their community by April 1, 2021.

75% support community policing and 60% support the City’s new Crisis Intervention Teams to provide a non-law enforcement response to mental health and addiction related 911 calls.

“A plurality of residents also support the construction of municipal buildings in neighborhoods to assist the City’s community policing efforts with 45% in favor and 35% opposed,” a release from the city stated.