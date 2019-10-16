RPD sued for not providing domestic violence incident reports to victims

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is the target of a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of victims of domestic violence, specifically one victim who goes by the initials, “DS.”

The Legal Aid Society claims that the RPD has failed to provide victims copies of Domestic Violence Incident report (DIR) forms, as required by law.

The forms provide details about what happened when police responded to a scene, and include information for the victim to get help. Along with this important information, victims need the report to make sure it is accurate, and so they can verify their story.

Under the law, the forms have to be handed out ‘immediately’ at the scene of each call.

DS, a victim of domestic violence, claims she never got her domestic incident reports from the RPD.

In June, the father of her children violated his ‘no contact’ temporary order of protection and broke down the door to her apartment. He then forcefully took her phone so she could not call 911, and left with it once he found out police were coming.

RPD responded to the apartment and took DS’s statement, but did not provide her a DIR. This wasn’t the first time that RPD failed to give DS a copy of the report.

According to the lawsuit, RPD then refused DS’s further requests for a copy of the report.

DS needed a copy of the report for crime victim compensation, to show her landlord in regards to the broken door, and to provide to her attorney for custody cases.

A little over five months later and DS still hasn’t received a copy of the DIR.

The lawyers who filed the lawsuit say RPD fails to give the reports to domestic violence victims almost nine out of 10 times.

Full lawsuit: