ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries Monday, after a crash involving a stolen car in the City of Rochester.

According to police, three cars crashed at the corner of Otis Street and Glide Street around 2:20 p.m. Monday. Investigators say a stolen Hyundai ran a stop sign on Otis Street, hit another vehicle traveling north on Glide Street, and continued into a parked car.

Officers called to the scene saw bystanders holding a man to the ground. They say he was hospitalized for minor injuries. Investigators are still working to determine how that man was involved.

Police also found a 29-year-old man in one of the crashed vehicles suffering from a head injury. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what the RPD called serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reported seeing at least four people running away from the stolen Hyundai. None were found.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.