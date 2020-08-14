RPD steps up patrols as violence roars in ‘crime hot spots’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Extra police forces will be in ‘hot crime’ areas this weekend, according to the Rochester Police Department.

On a violent Thursday night, five people were shot and two young men died. After this, officials from the RPD say the department is working to prevent future loss of life.

RPD says this most recent shooting, resulting in the death of two young men, is prompting a conversation.

Balloons and candles stand on West Main Street where the double-shooting happened, and people who work nearby say changes need to be made.

“It’s just senseless, we all need to work as a community to make this gun violence taper,” said a person who worked across the street from the gas station.

“Last night was a particularly violent night in our city, it resulted in RPD responding to four separate incidents with a total of five victims of being shot,” said Deputy Chief Mark Simmons.

Now it’s part of a bigger conversation about general violence and guns in our city.

The past few weeks, RPD says it’s made numerous gun arrests and recovered multiple guns, this week alone, saying the department seized 24 weapons.

RPD says it’s looking at crime data and working with other agencies like the New York State Police to crack down on high crime areas like East Avenue.

“Over the past two weeks we have an experienced a violent uptick in the bar district which resulted in two people being shot and three handguns and arrests being made. This weekend we will be out in full force and will do everything within our power to make sure that we keep this community safe,” Deputy Chief Simmons said.