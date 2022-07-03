ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says two teenagers were carjacked Saturday evening at a parking lot adjacent to Frontier Field in Rochester shortly after 11 p.m.

Officers say the victims are an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl. According to the RPD, the victims were sitting in the vehicle in the parking lot and the suspect(s) approached the vehicles, opened a door to the vehicle and made verbal threats to both victims, causing them to exit the vehicle.

“The suspect(s) then entered the vehicle and drove off in an unknown direction,” the RPD said.

Officers say the 16-year-old is not a Rochester resident while the 18-year-old is. The RPD says there are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing.