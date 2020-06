The gravy train keeps rolling right along. Overnight lows tonight should stay out of the 40s for most as the building warmth really takes over. That said, I could still see a few upper 40s showing up here and there. We're in the low 80s tomorrow with sunshine, middle 80s Thursday with sunshine and upper 80s Friday with the tiniest of chances for a shower or storm as a weakening upper level low drifts northward.

Moisture will be on the increase this weekend, which means two things: 1) You'll notice more humidity in the air coupled with highs remaining in the upper 80s, and 2) Isolated showers and storms will be around, especially Sunday. Fortunately, it appears those rain chances will hold on into at least early next week, hopefully providing us with some needed water.