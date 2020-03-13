RPD searching for missing vulnerable adult

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is searching for an 83-year-old man who has Alzheimer’s.

Thuang Le was last seen by his family Wednesday in Oswego, driving a red 2002 Toyota Camry with the New York license plate #BNL9616.

It is possible that he is in the Erie County area, but he lives on Broad Street in Rochester and may be lost.

Officials say Le also suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure. He does not have his medication with him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.