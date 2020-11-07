RPD searching for missing teenage girl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl from Rochester.

J’Lynn Fields was reported missing to the RPD on Monday morning.

Fields was last seen on October 29 at a family member’s home on Zygment Street during the evening.

Fields stands 5’4″ and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and a piercing in her right ear.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans. The shoes she was last seen wearing were red, white and blue.

“We do not have any indication she is in any danger and there is no reported medical problems,” the RPD said. “We ask if anyone has information on the whereabouts of J’Lynn Fields to call 911.”

The RPD did not have a photograph of Fields available.