ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

They say Jeremy Summers, 38, has been missing since Sept. 24. He is white, between 5’11 and 6’0, and and weighs between 190 and 215 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black long sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.