ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old man who has Asperger’s syndrome. Officers say Abner Lopez has black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5’8″ and weighs 170 pounds.

The RPD says Lopez was last seen Saturday, June 2, on Lux Street in Rochester at 8:30 p.m. Lopez is believed to be endangered and may be in need of medical attention.

The RPD adds that Lopez is believed to be on foot and may be near Rochester Institute of Technology.

Anyone who’s seen Lopez or has any additional information is asked to call 911 or the RPD (585) 428-7113.