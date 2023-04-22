ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 87-year-old woman from Rochester.

Officers say Rosa Holloway was last seen in the area of Avenue D and Hudson Avenue on foot early Saturday morning.

Holloway is 534″ and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green coat, jeans, orange or red stockings and black shoes. She may be carrying a black purse.

Anyone with further information or has seen Holloway is asked to call the Rochester Police Department (585) 428-7113 or 911.