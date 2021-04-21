Rochester police searching for missing 14-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is asking for the help of the public in searching for a missing teenager.

14-year-old Leah Ervin 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 140 pounds.

She was last seen on Saturday, April 17, in the area of 559 East Main St. in Rochester wearing Nike High Top Shoes, a black jacket and black pants. Leah’s hair is in six braids with red tips.

According to RPD, Leah is currently on medication that she needs daily but does not currently have it with her.

Anyone with information on Leah’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.