RPD searching for man who fell into Genesee River

Rochester Police have suspended their search for a man they say say fell into the Genesee River and never resurfaced.

Police say the 24-year-old was with a group of friends in the area of Maplewood Park when he slipped, fell in and went over the falls.

Police were called to the scene around 8 Saturday night. They immediately launched a search boat, but at this hour there has been no sign of the victim.

Reportedly crews have ended the search for now, and SCUBA teams will pick it back up Monday.

They have not yet released the name of the victim.