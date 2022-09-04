ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a double shooting that took place in the area of Lake Avenue and Owen Street overnight Sunday. Officers arrived to the scene at around 1:20 a.m.

When they arrived officers located a 24-year-old man from Rochester who had been shot at least one time in his upper body. AMR took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital and his injuries were not deemed life-threatening.

While officers were investigating, a second victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital via private vehicle. Officers say the second victim is an 18-year-old man from Rochester and he was shot at least one time in his upper body. According to officers, his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.