ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating two separate homicides that took place overnight Sunday. The first homicide took place on Olean Street near Lunsford Lane at around 1:40 a.m. Officers say they located a man in his 20s who had been shot. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

While officers were investigating, they received reports saying multiple people were shot on State Street near Jay Street at around 2:35 a.m.

“Officers responded to the 500 block of State St and discovered a chaotic scene with approximately 50-75 people in and around the roadway,” the RPD said.

Officers located three victims. Two had been shot and one of the victims had been stabbed. All three were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

One of the shooting victims, a male in his 20s, was pronounced dead at Strong Memorial Hospital.

The other shooting victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the status of the victim who was stabbed is unknown. There are no suspects in custody for either homicides.

State Street between Lyell Avenue and Jay Street is closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic and will likely remain closed for the next few hours.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with further information about either incidents are asked to call 911.