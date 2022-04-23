ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 10-year-old girl is recovering after being shot overnight Saturday in Rochester on Moulson Street near Nester Street. Officers with the Rochester Police Department say the child was shot at least once in her upper body. AMR took the child to Strong Memorial Hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

“The child was inside the home when it was struck multiple times by gunfire resulting in her being shot,” the RPD said. “There are no suspects in custody for this senseless crime.”

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911 as the RPD says the investigation remains ongoing.