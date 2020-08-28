RPD responds to 2 unrelated incidents involving possible ‘live grenade and a military mortar round’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating two separate incidents in the City of Rochester — both involving a possible explosive.

One incident is taking place on Magnolia Street, involved a roofing contractor who located what is believed to be a military Mortar Round in the attic. According to RPD, the item is currently in the backyard.

Another incident is happening on Roslyn Street involving a family member who was cleaning out a house and located what appeared to be a live grenade in the basement. This item too was placed in the backyard by the caller.

Rochester Police Bomb Squad resources have been deployed to both scenes and to address the situation, and RPD officers are asking that all members of the public avoid the area for their safety.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide information as it becomes available.