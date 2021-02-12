RPD releases names of officers suspended after 9-year-old was handcuffed and pepper sprayed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department released the names of the four officers suspended or placed on leave after a 9-year-old girl was handcuffed and pepper sprayed.

They are:

SUSPENDED: Officer Alexander Lombard , who has been with the department approximately 2.5 years. Lombard does not have any publicly available disciplinary records.

, who has been with the department approximately 2.5 years. Lombard does not have any publicly available disciplinary records. ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE: Officer Chad Brady , who has been with the department approximately 5.5 years. Brady’s disciplinary records can be viewed here.

, who has been with the department approximately 5.5 years. Brady’s disciplinary records can be viewed here. ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE: Officer Adam Bradstreet , who has been with the department approximately 4.5 years. Bradstreet’s disciplinary records can be viewed here.

, who has been with the department approximately 4.5 years. Bradstreet’s disciplinary records can be viewed here. ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE: Officer Hannah Schneeberger, who has been with the department approximately 3.5 years. Schneeberger’s disciplinary records can be viewed here.

The police department released the names one day after RPD Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan was questioned about the incident by the Police Accountability Board.

It happened on January 29. Officers were called to a home on Avenue B and were approached by the custodial parent of a minor. She told police that her child was going to cause harm to herself and others before she ran away from the residence.

In a press release, the RPD claimed the girl was “agitated when she saw her custodial parent. This caused the minor to pull away and kick at officers, which required an officer to take the minor down to the ground.”

The RPD claimed the minor was handcuffed and detained in the backseat of a patrol car for her own safety to await an ambulance. Officers say the minor refused to listen to them as they gave her multiple commands to place her feet inside the patrol car. This, they say, “required” an officer to use an irritant on the 9-year-old girl.

Watch the full video of the Jan. 29 incident:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.