RPD requests public’s help in identifying people in new round of photos from weekend protest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials released a new batch of photos of people in connection to Saturday’s violent protests outside the Public Safety Building.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people in the photos below to further their investigation into the events that transpired over the weekend.

Late Sunday night, Rochester police officials asked for help in identifying 11 people seen in photos of the event.

This new batch of photos follows an eventful weekend in Rochester. A peaceful Black Lives Matter rally Saturday afternoon turned violent in the evening hours. Police vehicles were vandalized, tear gas was deployed, cars were lit on fire, and those events outside the Public Safety Building preceded more looting and destruction around the area Saturday.

As a result of those events Saturday, five people suffered non-life threatening injuries and 13 people were arrested. Rochester police officials say more arrests are coming, and late Sunday night police officials released the photos of 11 people wanted in connection to the violent protest.

Still, despite the destruction that consumed the community Saturday, an outpouring of community support followed. Thousands of volunteers pitched in Sunday morning to help clean and restore areas in and around the city.

In anticipation of more violence and looting Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo authorized an additional 200 New York State Police troopers to help patrol the region, with the National Guard on standby. With a county-wide curfew enacted, and additional police resources, Sunday night was relatively peaceful and quiet in the Rochester community.

Monday, the Monroe County Hall of Justice closed early due to a planned rally in the vicinity of the facility. That rally lasted a few hours, and ended peacefully around 5 p.m.