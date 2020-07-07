RPD personnel files to be posted online

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — City leaders are asking that RPD officer complaints which may or may not have led to disciplinary action be easily available for the public to see online.

A Rochester city spokesperson says, since the law to shield police personnel records was repealed, the city believes it will be easier to put the records online rather than respond to each individual FOIL request.

The city says it’s in the process of digitizing files and creating a database. But the police officers union president says it won’t provide the entire picture.

“Would you want your personnel files out there for all your neighbors to see?,” asked Rochester Locust Club President Mike Mazzeo. “You’re gonna paint a certain picture without all the facts and it’s very dangerous.”

“Our officers do a great job every day protecting this community and do a very difficult job and this is going to provide transparency not just for the public but for them and if nobody’s doing anything wrong and there’s nothing to be concerned about,” said City of Rochester representative Justin Roj.

There are more than 700 officers in the Rochester Police Department and more than 100 records that will be on the database.