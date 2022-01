ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Friday evening in Rochester on Glide Street near Bergen Street.

Officers say the pedestrian is a 38-year-old man. AMR took him to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injury is not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the striking vehicle is a 23-year-old woman from Rochester. She was issued multiple traffic citations. The RPD says alcohol was not a factor in the accident.