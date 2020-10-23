RPD on Zoom call with W. Ridge Road residents: ‘If you see large groups, please call’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department held a virtual meeting with residents and business owners in the west ridge road area Thursday night. The video conference call happened following a shooting and fight early Monday morning.

Officers say a 22-year-old man was shot and a 48-year-old woman doused with gasoline during a gathering in the parking lot of west ridge plaza.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and did not provide any additional information during the video call.

Business owners in the plaza told News 8 that large crowds have become a common problem in the parking lot at night.

Police told concerned citizens that the best thing they can do to help break up those gatherings is call 9-1-1.

“If you see large groups in any of the plazas or racing up the street please call,” said Captain Nate Cornell. “We can’t be everywhere at once. No matter how many times we patrol certain plazas or parking lots, as soon as we leave the groups come right back, so we really do depend on the community to keep us updated on where they are and we will address the issue if we know where they are.”