RPD on Sunday’s planned 490 protest: ‘Safety is paramount’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Black Lives Matter protesters are planning to shutdown a portion of Interstate 490 on Sunday.

According to the Facebook event called “Shut it down! Highway shutdown!” organized by SAVE ROCHESTER-Black Lives Matter, the event will begin at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square at 2 p.m. Sunday and then demonstrators will “take an undisclosed route” to nearby Interstate-490 in an attempt to block the roadways.

The biggest worry for Rochester police is the safety of both protesters and drivers on the expressway.

Officers from the Rochester Police Department say they have been working with organizers to assess how to go about ensuring the safety of both drivers and protesters.

RPD officials say the best course of action would be for the protesters to stay where it starts, at MLK Park, but if they choose not to, police say they will provide safe passage for them.

When a protest broke out Wednesday night in response to Mayor Lovely Warren’s anti-gathering emergency order, RPD used dump trucks to block traffic.

Rochester police commander Fabian Rivera says that is an option to stop protesters from entering a dangerous situation.

“It is a good safety buffer, a method that we can use to block off traffic to make sure there is no traffic accessible to them,” Rivera said. “We want to hear their voices, but safety is paramount and it is our priority to ensure they are safe. It’s best if they stay at MLK Park.”