RPD officers show kids what it’s like to work in law enforcement

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Rochester police spent the day on Friday showing Rochester youth what it takes to be a police officer.

Kids got to tour police cars, got a look behind the scenes at police training, and were given a chance to act like real officers to see how quickly decisions are made.

The officers say they’re thankful for the opportunity to show the kids what a career in law enforcement is like.

“We found when talking to youth, their biggest fear is the unknown. They see officers passing by or maybe doing their job but they never really have the opportunity to talk to the officers and understand how friendly we really are. So this gives us the perfect opportunity for them to ask questions, for them to have some fun and have some laughs with us,” said Deputy Chief Mark Simmons.

Officers hope this experience will inspire the kids to pursue careers in law enforcement.