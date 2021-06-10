RPD officers involved in fatal shooting of civilian Mark Gaskill identified

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the New York Attorney General’s office identified two Rochester police officers involved in a fatal shooting of a civilian last month in Rochester:

Officer Blake Langdon

Officer Donald Flood Jr.

Mark Gaskill, 28 of Rochester, was shot and killed by police on May 14. Police released redacted body camera footage of the encounter just past midnight on May 15.

Police stopped a vehicle on Glasser street Friday morning around 4:20 a.m. after responding to a ShotSpotter activation nearby. Police say the vehicle was suspected to be connected to the shooting report.

The body worn camera footage starts as officers are approaching the suspected vehicle.

In the footage, a woman is seen standing on the sidewalk and tells officers she is feeling sick. Two officers approach the suspected car, which has two males sitting inside, one in the passenger and one in the backseat.

The males in the car tell officers they were heading to the hospital to get the woman help. One officer writes down the men’s names and addresses and goes to verify the information. The officers returns shortly after, telling his partner he believes the man in the back gave a fake name.

As the officers attempt to open the back door to talk to the man in the back, this is when police say the man was seen “brandishing” a handgun.

Two Rochester police officers then fired their weapons, with at least nine shots being fired. Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan said Friday at this point in the investigation it is not clear if the victim fired a weapon.

Gaskill was struck and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Another male in the vehicle was not struck and is seen in the footage being removed from the car by officers.

Chief Herriott-Sullivan said Friday that one gun was recovered from the scene and in the body worn camera footage, police are seen removing a gun from the vehicle.

The officers involved were not injured. Chief Herriott-Sullivan said Friday the two officers who fired their weapons are on administrative leave until the internal investigation is concluded.

Due to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, any civilian death involved with a police officer — whether they are armed or unarmed — goes under the jurisdiction of the attorney general’s office. That rule went into effect April 1, 2021.

In March, Rochester police shot and killed a man outside the Open Door Mission who was armed with a knife. The body camera footage of that incident was released later that day, and ultimately it was decided that the Monroe County District Attorney’s office would hold jurisdiction over that case.