RPD officer uses irritant on minor after kicking at officers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is reviewing Body Worn Camera footage as it’s investigating a family-trouble call from Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a residence on Avenue B and were approached by the custodial parent of a minor. The custodial parent told the RPD that her child was going to cause self-harm to herself and others before she ran away from the residence.

“Officers were able to apprehend the minor without incident, but the minor became

agitated when she saw her custodial parent,” the RPD said. “This caused the minor to pull away and kick at officers, which required an officer to take the minor down to the ground.”

According to the RPD, for the minor’s safety and at the request of the custodial parent, the minor was handcuffed and detained in the backseat of a patrol car to await for AMR.

Officers say the minor refused to listen to them as they gave her multiple commands to place her

feet inside the patrol car. This required an officer to use an irritant on the minor.

The minor was transported to Rochester General Hospital under Mental Hygiene Law

9.41. The minor was treated and released to her family.

The RPD will conduct an internal review to make sure policy has not been violated.