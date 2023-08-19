ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple vehicles sustained significant damage after an accident involving a Rochester Police Department vehicle on Saturday afternoon, according to the RPD.

Department officials say an RPD officer was traveling with lights and sirens to a priority emergency around 2:15 p.m. They say the officer was heading westbound on Park Avenue approaching Arnold Park, when a vehicle turned off a side street and into the officer’s path.

According to police, the officer had to take evasive maneuvers to try to avoid a collision and then, due to the evasive maneuver, struck a different vehicle from behind, which was also westbound on Park Avenue. Officers say the driver of the struck vehicle was a man in his 60s.

The RPD says after rear-ending that vehicle, the RPD vehicle then deflected off, striking the rear of a parked vehicle, which then forced that parked vehicle into the next parked vehicle, which then forced that parked vehicle into the next parked vehicle — resulting in significant damage to a total of five vehicles — 3 of which parked and unoccupied.

According to the RPD, there were no injuries to anyone involved in the incident or any bystanders in the area. They add that the surrounding area will remain closed until tow crews can remove the vehicles.