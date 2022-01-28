RPD officer hospitalized after patrol vehicle involved in crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester police vehicle was damaged following a car crash in the area of Lyell Avenue and Mount Read Boulevard Friday morning.

Authorities say an officer was responding to a possible burglary around 5 a.m. in a marked patrol car when another vehicle traveling south on Mount Read attempted to turn left onto Lyell and collided with the police car.

Officials say three occupants of that vehicle attempted to flee the scene of the crash. They say two were immediately taken into custody and a third was later found after a brief foot chase.

Police say the officer in the vehicle that was hit was taken to Highland Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police say of the three occupants of the striking vehicle:

A 20-year-old Rochester man was issued an appearance ticket for an outstanding arrest warrant and refused medical treatment.

A 44-year-old Rochester man was taken to Rochester General Hospital with minor injuries. Police say once he is discharged he will be transported to the Monroe County jail for an outstanding bench warrant.

A 22-year-old Rochester man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital due to high level of intoxication.

Authorities say the investigation into this crash remains ongoing and no charges have been filed related to the collision at this time.

