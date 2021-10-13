RPD Officer Denny Wright to receive Governor’s Police Officer of the Year Award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Officer Denny Wright is the next recipient of the Governor’s Police Officer of the Year Award.

Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Wednesday, saying 20 officers from around the state were considered. The award goes to officers who display “exceptional valor and courage in the face of grave danger to themselves and residents of the communities they serve to protect.”

Wright was attacked while responding to a call on Peck Street in the city in October 2019. He suffered injuries that left him blind in both eyes.

“I am humbled by Officer Wright’s actions, which demonstrated incredible determination and bravery in the face of mortal danger, and recognize how much he sacrificed that day to keep everyone on the scene safe,” RPD Interim Chief David Smith said in a statement issued Wednesday. “He represents the best of the Rochester Police Department, and the individuals who came to his aid epitomize what it means to be Good Samaritans. Their actions speak as a lesson to us all. I thank Governor Hochul and the members of the Police Officer of the Year Selection Committee for naming Officer Wright the recipient of this prestigious award.”

Wright was awarded the Medal of Valor and the Purple Heart at the Public Safety Building in August.