RPD officer Daryl Pierson remembered 5 years after death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday marks five years since Rochester police officer Daryl Pierson was killed in the line of duty.

Pierson was shot and killed on September 3, 2014, while chasing a suspect on Hudson Avenue.

Officer Pierson was the first Rochester police officer to die in the line of duty to a shooting since 1959.

Although five years have passed, some RPD officers remember Pierson’s murder like it just happened.

RPD Deputy Chief Mark Mura is holding a press conference at the Public Safety Building in downtown Rochester Tuesday to discuss what Pierson’s death means, how it affects officers of today, and how his legacy will never be forgotten.

The man convicted in the fatal shooting, Thomas Johnson III, was sentenced to life in prison without parole back in 2015.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will have a full recap later today.