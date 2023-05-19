ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As National Police Week concludes, we’re hearing from members of the Rochester Emerald Society about their trip down to Washington D.C.

There, fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was honored at the National Peace Officers Memorial Service.

Current and former members of the Rochester Police Department made the trip, joining the Mazurkiewicz family to hear his name called along with the thousands of other law enforcement members who were also killed in the line of duty.

“When you see the survivors of these officers we’re there to be there for them and let them know you have and extended family and we’re there to hold there hand talk to them and share stories to keep the memories of that loved one alive. So when they go on the national wall it’s such a tribute for what they did for their country”

Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz is also being honored by his former colleague, Brett Sobieraski, who’s running marathons around the country in his honor.