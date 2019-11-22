RPD: No elected official involved with fatal pedestrian accident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a vehicle involved in a fatal pedestrian accident on Parsells Avenue last week did not belong to an elected official.

Officials say they were made aware of several posts that were circulating on social media involving the crash that indicated an elected official was involved.

Authorities say the vehicle doesn’t belong to any elected official, and the license plate on the vehicle is a personalized plate that does not have any affiliation with any elected office.

Roderick Cunningham, 55 of Rochester, was struck by a four-door sedan Saturday evening. According to police he suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no charges have been filed against the driver.