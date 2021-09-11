RPD: Murder-suicide at Upton Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a murder-suicide that occurred late Saturday morning on Upton Park. The incident took place at Wesley Gardens Nursing Home at around 10 a.m.

The RPD says a man in his 80s was visiting his life partner at Wesley Gardens. The woman being visited was in her 80s, as well, and has been a resident at the facility for a couple of weeks.

According to the RPD, her health was deteriorating which is the reason why she became a resident at Wesley Gardens.

“During the visit the man ultimately shot the women and then turned the gun on himself. Both were

pronounced dead at the scene,” the RPD said.

The staff at Wesley Gardens immediately responded to the room and called 911.

“At no time during this tragedy were any residents or staff at the facility in danger,” the RPD said.

The Major Crimes Unit is continuing its investigation and is working with Wesley Gardens to notify the decedent’s family.

