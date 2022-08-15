ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The body of a deceased man was found floating in the Genesee River Monday morning, police announced.

According to authorities, officers responded to a 911 call from the United States Coast Guard around 8:30 a.m. reporting that they located a dead body in the Genesee River.

The body is believed to be male. Police said they do not know how long the subject had been deceased. Officials say the medical examiner’s office is currently working to determine the identity.

Rochester police have yet to announce the specific location from which the body was pulled.

Anyone with additional details is asked to call 911.

