ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man with a gun was seen outside East High School Tuesday at around 3 p.m. according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD).

The school was quickly placed on a lockdown, according to authorities, but no shots were fired.

At approximately 3:05 p.m. RPD says they responded to calls about an armed man and about 100 people fighting outside.

They also said that the armed man did not enter the school, instead, driving away in a vehicle.

RPD determined in an investigation that there was a fight among several parties outside the school, leading to the man with the gun getting involved.

“This is never a call we want to hear come over the radio as we are all on high alert for any sort of school incident involving a weapon,” RPD Captain Steven Swetman said in a message to media. “We are thankful the situation did not escalate further.”

In conjunction with Rochester City School District, RPD is continuing an investigation and asks that anyone with information on the man with the gun call 911.