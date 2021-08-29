RPD: Man fatally shot overnight on Monroe Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says a man in his late 30s was shot overnight Sunday on Monroe Avenue near Linwood Place. Officers say the victim had been shot in his upper body. The victim was rushed to URMC where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Police are still working to determine what caused the incident. According to the RPD, there were 20-30 people in a parking lot due to the nearby bar closing when the shooting happened.

“Everyone took off when police arrived on scene,” the RPD said.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. No one is in custody.

The RPD’s Major Crimes Unit continuing to investigate. Anybody with further information is asked to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.