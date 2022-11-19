ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was fatally shot overnight Saturday on Lochner Place, officers with the Rochester Police Department said.

As of about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the victim’s identity has been withheld pending family notifications.

Officers said they responded to 6 Lochner Place at about 3 a.m. Saturday for a ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived on scene, they located evidence of shots fired. Inside the house, they found a male in his mid-30s suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to authorities, preliminary investigations show that an after-hours party may have occurred at the home.

Details are limited at this time.

Location