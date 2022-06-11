ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says a man in his mid 20s has died after an overnight shooting in Rochester on Lawrence Street. Officers heard shots fired coming from East Avenue while patrolling the East End bar district Saturday at around 1 a.m.

Officers say the victim had been shot in his upper body and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification,” the RPD said. “The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and another unknown suspect may have engaged in some type of argument right before the shots were fired.”

The RPD’s Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation and is asking anybody with further

information to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit (585) 428-7157, Crime Stoppers (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.