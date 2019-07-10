RPD makes arrest in Brookdale Ave. homicide

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police announced an arrest in connection to a Wednesday homicide on Brookdale Avenue.

Martha Jones, 28-years-old of Rochester, is charged with second degree murder. Jones is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Brookdale Avenue around 2 a.m. Wednesday for the reports of a shooting.

Investigators say first responders found the victim, 34-year-old Micah Welch, with a gunshot wound to his lower body. Responders attempted to save his life, but he did not survive.

Police at one point secured a house near the scene as part of their investigation.