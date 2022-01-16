RPD make arrest in connection with Thursday’s triple shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department has identified the suspect involved in the shooting that occurred at Glendale Park on Thursday. Officials said three people had been shot, including a 3-year-old child.

The suspect of this triple shooting is Richard Burchard-Lopez, a 23-year-old Rochester city resident.

“Apprehension efforts were immediately initiated by the Rochester Police Department

Tactical Unit,” officers said.

On Saturday evening, members of the Tactical Unit located Burchard-Lopez operating a vehicle on Garson

Avenue in Rochester. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle which then fled. A short vehicle pursuit took place until the suspect vehicle struck a tree at the intersection of Garson Avenue and Fraser Street. Officers were able to take Burchard-Lopez into custody without incident.

According to the RPD, a passenger in the suspect vehicle, later identified as 22-year-old Anthony Quinones, exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot. According to officers, as he fled, he turned and began to run backwards while pointing a handgun at the responding officers.

“One officer discharged his department issued handgun towards Quinones, who continued to flee,” officials from RPD said. “Quinones was not struck by the gunfire and was not injured during this incident.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police assisted RPD at the scene. A large perimeter was established and Quinones was taken into custody at a residence on Cedarwood Terrace.

Officers say Quinones had no association with the residence he was captured at.

As part of Quinones’ arrest, a loaded 9mm handgun was recovered. As with any discharge of a firearm by a member of the RPD, an internal investigation has been initiated by the Professional Standards Section.



According to the RPD, while attempting to apprehend the suspect in the unconscionable shooting of the 3-year-old child, another person pointed a loaded 9mm handgun at the officers who responded to the scene.

“The bravery, courage, and teamwork displayed by all of the officers, deputies, and troopers involved, ultimately led to the safe conclusion of last night’s events,” the RPD said.

Richard Burchard-Lopez faces the following charges in relation to the triple shooting on Glendale Park:

Assault in the 1st degree (B Felony), 2 counts of Assault in the 2nd degree (D Felony), and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (C Felony).

Anthony Quinones was charged with Menacing a Police Officer (D Felony) following Saturday evening’s police chase. Burchard-Lopez and Quinones will be arraigned in Rochester City Court at a later date.

Authorities say this investigation is still ongoing and further charges may be added.