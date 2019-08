ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police have canceled a search for a young boy with autism.

Officials say 11-year-old Jacalvionne Boyd has been located and is safe.

Before being reported missing, the family said he slipped out of their Avenue “D” home while they slept around 10 p.m. Sunday.

They say he has a history of running away from home and is known to frequent gas stations and corner stores.

Police officials thanked everyone who helped locate the boy.