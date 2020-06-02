RPD: Look over your shoulder if you committed violent crimes during protests

1  of  74
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Federal Government is now involved in the case of looting and violent behavior over the weekend, according to the Rochester Police Department investigators.

“If you were involved in that behavior, you need to be looking over your shoulder because there’s a pretty good chance ultimately we’re going to come knocking on your door and take you away,” said RPD Captain Frank Umbrino.

Umbrino says the department is working to identify suspects involved in this weekend violent protests.

“We’ve sent out multiple attempts-to-identify pictures for people we want to speak with, and the response from the community has been outstanding,” said Umbrino.

RPD investigators tell us they’re now working with the Federal Government.

“There are crimes that were committed that may fall under Federal statute, specifically a lot of the arson that occurred whether it be two police vehicles or something else,” said Umbrino.

Investigators tell us they can’t give out too much detail right now about who they believe is involved and where those people are from, because it could compromise the investigation.

Police say they’re thankful for Rochester’s resiliency.

“Sunday morning, we had volunteers in the thousands that were helping clean up the graffiti and clean up the garbage and the trash, and it’s just amazing how our community came together,” said RPD Deputy Chief Mark Mura.

Investigators want to remind us, there are a lot of crimes to investigate here, but they say they want to hold as many people accountable as they can.

No word yet on when more people will be arrested, but RPD credits the community for helping to identify some of the people involved.

