ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two teens were detained Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into a loaded gun brought to the Academy of Health Sciences Charter School (AHS), officers with the Rochester Police Department said.

At around 11:30 a.m. officers responded to AHS for the report of a recovered firearm. Allegedly, two students had been in possession of a loaded .380 caliber handgun.

Police said that school officials recovered the firearm, which was then turned over to law enforcement.

A 14-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy, both students at AHS, are currently in custody, officers said.

The investigation is ongoing.

